House of Miloš Bojanić in Montenegro | Entertainment

This is what Miloš Bojanić’s luxury villa in Montenegro looks like.

Miloš Bojanić (71) decided to renovate his villa in Montenegro and turn it into apartments for rent, in order to provide for his wife Branka, who is 24 years younger, and his sons after his death.

Last year, the singer invested 150,000 euros in the renovation of the house in Baošići, and then spent another fifty thousand for the final works, neighbors told the media. Now he has finally opened the door to his mansion by the sea!

“I tried to make it look like it was new. I did everything that could be done and now I get a lot of compliments, even others say that it is the most beautiful house in the municipality of Herceg Novi”, begins the story of the host who turned the villa by the sea into luxury apartments that he rents out.

“Well, it could have been much more perfect, but I did the best I could and I don’t think there is anything more luxurious in this area. Everything is new, everything is beautiful and functional, there are two-bed, three-bed, four-bed and six-bed apartments,” explains the singer.

As it was speculated in the media that he invested as much as half a million euros in the renovation, the singer finally revealed how much money he really invested.

“Oh! I don’t have to reduce or exaggerate, because I’ve been honest all my life and I have no reason not to be even now. We really invested 150,000 euros in everything. Everything was redone, the only thing left was the construction of the walls. I was lucky that I did it before the price madness, so I saved probably 40 percent. I bought the entire tile truck, the entire carpentry, only the little things and secondary materials were bought afterwards,” says Miloš, who himself rolled up his sleeves and does the work o most master works.

Because of this, he was the target of condemnations and harsh comments that he did not want to pay the craftsmen, and he claims that no one knows the work on his house better than he himself.

“Yes, that’s special. I worked so hard that I wasn’t even aware that I endured, that my fitness and health served me. My neighbors supported me and said, ‘It’s an honor to go to the scaffold like a cat at that age.’ I lived in real estate and I was working with it. I gave them a simple answer, I’ll open the bag, just bring me craftsmen who know everything, ceramics, masonry and everything, and I’ll pay them in dollars, euros, gold, whatever they want. Then they calmed down a bit and said that there are no such craftsmen. I did all this with one manual worker, I only hired a team for bathrooms and floors. I could do that, but it would take time,” Bojanic explains.

See the interior of a luxury villa in Montenegro:



THE SINGER'S VILLA IS CALLED THE MOST LUXURIOUS IN HERCEG NOVI! Take a look at the home of Miloš Bojanić – he invested a HUGE sum of money in the renovation!

