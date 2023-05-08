How Ana Nikolić lost 50 kilograms | Entertainment

Ana Nikolić drastically changed her appearance with the diet she followed, and she was even fifty kilograms fatter – this is her menu.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Ana Nikolić, who revealed how she earned her first money – and it wasn’t singing, managed with disciplined behavior and a regulated diet to lose even 50 kilogramsand she revealed her secret to losing weight, that is, which foods she consumes and which she avoids or does not include in the menu at all.

“My secret how I lost weight? The most important thing is fluid intake. I have my morning routine. As soon as I get up, I drink two glasses of water. Sometimes with lemon, sometimes without. After that comes my breakfast, often it’s an egg with tomato or some other vegetable. Sometimes maybe just a fresh salad or flakes. During lunch I eat white meat or fish with steamed vegetables. I cut out carbohydrates (white flour), I stick to my calorie intake od 1000 kcal do 1200 kcal“, Ana explained.

“I gave up sweets completely. Meat, too, except fish. If my blood sugar really drops, then I eat a spoonful of Nutella and imagine that I ate it all. Losing extra pounds is a matter of the psyche,” the singer pointed out.

“A person must firmly decide that he wants to change something, and thus he will succeed. The first month is difficult, but you get used to it. If I get hungry, I eat some vegetables in the late hours. Carrot, cucumber or just lettuce. The less salty, the better. I drink 2 to 3 liters of water a day. Sometimes even 4,” said Ana Nikolić.

For breakfast he eats: 2 scrambled eggs with one tomato, yogurt with flakes and fruit (piece), apricot/cherry with yogurt

For lunch: broccoli soup, fried peppers with rice, salmon and spinach, mushrooms with onions and white meat, green salad with tuna/shrimp, greens with fish

For dinner: yogurt and fruit

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/Alo)