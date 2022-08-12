Salman Rushdie, an Indian writer, essayist and actor, was stabbed shortly before giving a lecture in western New York. A man, according to witnesses, allegedly struck the author, whose writings led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, shortly before being presented to the public. Rushdie’s condition is not yet known.

The attack took place at a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua, in the state of New York. The dynamics of the fact remain unclear but, according to an Associated Press reporter, a man went up on the stage where the writer was and began to punch Rushdie, while the author was introduced to the public. . Rushdie was laid down or fell to the ground and the attacker pinned in place by those present.

A video shows the agitation in the hall and on stage, immediately after the attack, with rescuers trying to revive the writer.

Salman Rushdie, thirty years of “fatwa”

(afp)

Rushdie’s book The satanic verses it has been banned in Iran since 1988, as it is considered blasphemous by many Muslims. Ayatollah Khomeini, the year after the book’s publication, launched a fatwa against the Indian writer offering a $ 3 million reward to those who killed him. Supreme leader Ali Khamenei renewed the fatwa in 2017, and in 2019 via Twitter.