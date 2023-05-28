Home » How Ceca Slavković looks today | Entertainment
How Ceca Slavković looks today

How Ceca Slavković looks today

This is what singer Ceca Slavković looks like today.

Ceca Slavković recorded two albums and immediately gained popularity, however, she did not want to continue her musical career. It was also written that Željko Joksimović was once in an emotional relationship with her.

According to former local media reports, he loved her very much, and she loved him “left to a colleague”, so she soon withdrew from the scene. As stated, she is the first public emotional relationship of a popular singer, and neither of them spoke about their relationship to the media.

Ceca once experienced great popularity, and at the peak of her career she left the stage and completely withdrew from the public. Today, she is engaged in vocal production, and works in music studios with singers, and is not particularly active on social networks.

This is what Ceca Slavković looks like today:

