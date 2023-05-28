“Inter are the worst team for City to face, that’s why”

Gian Piero’s return to San Siro is still bitter Gasperinithat with his Atalanta must surrender to a’Inter harder. It ends 3-2 at San Siro, a shocking result from the start of the game for the Bergamo players, cold-blooded twice in three minutes. As the Dea coach explains after taking his seat in the conference room of the stadium. Here are his statements collected by the envoy:

How much do the three Italians in the Cup final certify the growth of Serie A and how much do they give value to your European qualification?

“It’s the topic of the season, I’m not the most suitable person to give adjectives. I’m very satisfied but not everyone sees it that way, I understand. Controversy has arisen even after draws or narrow victories. The Italian league has grown in second and third tier teams, they took away points from everyone, us included. We’ve always been in the upper area of ​​the standings, this isn’t so necessary: ​​I’m satisfied, this qualification is worth more than that of other years”.

You have worked miracles, how many more will you do?

“No, someone who crucified them two thousand years ago made them (laughs, ed). I have an extraordinary relationship with the club, great gratitude and respect. There will never be a conflict, then after that there’s football where there are different visions; I felt out of place, perhaps the time has come… We will have to evaluate together, with the affection that binds us”.

What happened in the first 10′? How did you see the race?

“Two goals in 3′ had never happened to us, one did. Two complicated the game, Inter started with a fantastic adrenaline and did things that we couldn’t handle. Then we took the right measures on the forwards , reopening it. With the substitutions we have never been able to accelerate, this is the worry of the season. The 3-1 that closed the game arrived, but we have never died. We have heart, we have always been with the big and now we’re in the Europa League. I’m so grateful to the nucleus of players I’ve been working with for years.”

How do you see Atalanta in the last game?

“The finish line is there, it depends on us, it’s the best thing that could have happened to us. On Sunday we know very well that the result will be fundamental to close a season in which I am very satisfied”.

Guardiola said that facing Atalanta was ‘like going to the dentist’, what match will the final be?

“He can even pull out a tooth (laughs, ed). Inter are the worst team for City to meet because they have the characteristics to put a very strong team in difficulty, indicated as the hyper-favourites. It’s a final, the Inter combines strength and quality.”