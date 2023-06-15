How Kalista Flokhart looks today | Fun

This is what Kalista Flokhart from the series “Ali Mekbil” looks like today, yes, that’s her!

Source: Profimedia

Actress Calista Flockhart, star of the hit series of the nineties “Ali Mekbil“, she appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Kalista (58) walked the red carpet with her husband, actor Harrison Ford, who plays Indiana Jones for the last time, and her face is the main topic of American tabloids.

Flockhart showed a toned face and shiny skin, but many commented that she no longer looked like herself and that she probably “overdid it” at the cosmetic surgeon. The cheekbones are too full, the cheeks are tight… When she smiled, it was really hard to recognize the once cute Ali McBeal. There have been rumors about cosmetic corrections for a couple of years, especially after the photos of Kalista from her vacation in Dubrovnik.

Look at the before and after photos, here’s how Kalista looks today, and how she looked before!

