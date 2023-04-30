How much water should you really drink | Magazine

Eight glasses of water, a liter, a liter and a half or three? Scientists have broken the misconceptions!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Andrey Arkusha

We all know how important water is for the human body. It makes up about two thirds of our body weight, transports nutrients, regulates temperature and participates in most chemical reactions in the body. However, the same question is always asked – how much water should you actually drink on a daily basis?

The rule that has been around for years is that the recommended dose of eight glasses of water per day is needed for the normal functioning of the body, and that if we feel thirsty at one point, we are considered to be on the verge of dehydration. However, that is not the real truth. Experts state that we no more liquid is needed than the amount that the body signals to us when we are thirsty.

“Hydration control is one of the most sophisticated things we’ve developed in evolution since our ancestors crawled out of the sea onto land. We have a huge number of sophisticated techniques that we use to maintain proper hydration,” says Irvin Rosenburg, a scientist at Tufts University in the US. .

If you are healthy, your brain will detect when your body lacks fluids. Also, a hormone is released that signals the kidneys to conserve water by concentrating urine. In addition, they report that other beverages help with hydration, including tea and coffee.

The scientists pointed out that there is little evidence to suggest that drinking more water has an effect on weight loss and any of the other benefits normally attributed to water. In other words, you should drink water according to your current thirst.

(WORLD)