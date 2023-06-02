How to protect your phone from hackers | MobIT

Secure options in mobile phones that will protect you from digital threats.

The mobile phone is one of the main targets of malicious hackerswith as much as 60% of digital fraud, the portal’s research showed Reader’s Digest.

If you think about it a little more, you will quickly understand why this is so. A large part of our lives and information is in our mobile devices. Personal information, login information (username and passwords), and financial information (credit card numbers, bank account information) are just some of the sensitive information that is collected through hacking.

That won’t happen to me?

What would you do in a situation where you do not have access to the Internet, and there is a public, open Wi-Fi network where you are? You would probably relate, as most people do. Instead of surfing the Internet without worry, what can happen is that you connect to a “fake” network that will make all your data available for theft. Unauthorized access can lead to the theft of money from a bank account, compromise of sensitive information, insight into the content of private messages, picture gallery, and ultimately theft of virtual identity.

Often, headlines in the media talk about “leaked” pictures and videos of famous people, which is precisely the result of malicious intrusions into mobile phones and theft of personal data. Although most of us start from the attitude of “that won’t happen to me”, because we are not public figures, the fact is that everyone’s personal data has value today.

That is why it is important to take preventive measures, and what you should start with are simple, but effective, security options that each of us can apply in just a few steps, and are on everyone’s mobile phone.

How to avoid hacking your phone?

The simplest and most effective way to protect your mobile phone is to come up with a password that contains numbers, characters and a mix of upper and lower case letters. If there is, confirmation of biometric identity verification mechanisms (Touch ID and Face ID), activate it. This option will contribute to the security of confidential and sensitive data stored on the mobile phone.

When you are not using Bluetooth, Airdrop (Iphone) and location on your mobile phone, turn them off. These options are often used, despite their vulnerability, which is why they are one of the main targets of malicious attackers.

Choose to automatically update the operating system

Automatic updates of applications and software in the mobile phone “patches” all the holes of digital threats and ensures that our devices remain protected at all times. All that is required is to select the automatic update of the operating system and applications in the settings of the phone, and security is guaranteed.

Keep phone backups

Back-up is useful, not only in protection against digital threats, but also in case of theft or loss of the phone.

The ways in which someone can hack you are becoming more sophisticated and follow the rapid development of digital transformation. It just means that you should be especially careful and keep up with the developments.

Of course, it is always good and advisable to have a software solution that protects devices and all activities on them.

