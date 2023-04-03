The testimony collected in front of the Lavra monastery in Kiev where the protest of the youth of the Ukrainian church against Moscow is still underway

In front of the Lavra monastery in Kiev where the protest of the youth of the Ukrainian Church against Moscow is underway, a soldier wounded in Bakhmut speaks. “I have a tattoo which concerns mine nation, I’m a warrior for my country but I’m not a neo-nazi. I Christians hence they want one church independent Ukraine. We don’t want to here pray for the attackers Russians, for terrorists Russians»