There are still three shortcomings in the Lakers’ G1 victory. Hamm needs to reuse one player, but the thick eyebrows are arousing concerns from the outside world.

17
- There are still three shortcomings in the Lakers’ G1 victory. Hamm needs to reuse one person, but the thick eyebrows are arousing concerns from the outside world – yqqlm sohu
- Thick eyebrows 30+23 James 22+11 Lakers narrowly beat Warriors 1-0 lead_NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com Sina
- It’s a pity! Curry led 14-0 and almost reversed the round of life and death without a chance netease
- NBA playoffs | Davis invincible in the penalty area defeats Warriors and Lakers in Western Conference semifinals – Sports – Basketball – NBA | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The Lakers beat the Warriors 1-0, Zhan Huang 22+11 thick eyebrows 30+23 Curry 27 points netease
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Basketball, Scudetto Final: Virtus Bologna surprises Milan and wins Game 1 - Sport - Basketball