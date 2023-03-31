(LaPresse) A few days after the shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in which six people were killed, the police released the audio of a 911 call received during the assault. The caller is a woman, hidden in the “art room” of the school, who speaking in a low, terrified voice asks the operator to send help. In the background, sirens, cries and gunfire can be heard. “I hear shots,” the woman admits as the operator suggests she stay hidden. (LaPresse/AP)