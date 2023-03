KELIBIA (Tunisia) – The same sea, flat. The same sun that warms up at the early end of a Tunisian winter. It’s been a little over two years. “It was such a day,” he recalls Samia Jabloun, 54 years old. We are in Kelibia, a two-hour drive from Tunis, almost on the tip of Cap Bon. His son Fedi, a handsome boy of just twenty, a brilliant computer science student and a football enthusiast, left the house in the afternoon “and told me he was going fishing all night on a boat with his friends”.