Yet another murder in Rome, the third in five days. A few minutes before 7.30pm, a 51-year-old man, his initials LF, was shot several times. The shots reached the man while he was at a petrol station in via dei Ciceri, on the corner with via degli Angeli, in Quadraro.

According to reports, two people aboard a moped approached and one of them fired, hitting the 51-year-old in the legs and chest. So the two fled, leaving no trace.

On the spot the policemen of the mobile team and the men of the forensics for the reliefs. As per practice in these cases, an attempt is being made to identify cameras that may have filmed the killers.

Murders in Rome

It is, as mentioned, the third murder in five days. Last Wednesday, the Romanian was killed in Casal de Pazzi Mihai Roman: is still hunting for his killer. Friday evening, on the Esquiline, lo chef Manuel Costa was shot dead shot by Fabio Giaccio, with the latter confessing to the murder.







