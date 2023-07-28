Igor the Russian sentenced to 4 years for assaulting guards

Another sentence for Igor the Russian, born Norbert Feher: four years in prison for assaulting prison officers with tiles during his detention in Duenas.

It is yet another sentence for the Serbian killer who in Italy in 2017 killed Davide Fabbri and Valerio Verri during an escape. He has been detained in Spain since 2017 where he is serving a life sentence (30 years, in Spain) as well as two 25-year sentences for the killing of a farmer and two civil guard officers.

Not only that: to these sentences must be added that of 21 years for an attempted murder of two people. Last March, this time in the Estremera prison in Madrid, he had again attempted to kill the prison officers using broken tiles as knives. In the latter case, one officer was injured.

