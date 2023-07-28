Max Verstappen took pole in Belgium, but will start sixth

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)outstanding leader of the championship, signed another ‘pole’ but will start sixth -for changing the gearbox of his car- this Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prixthe twelfth of Formula 1 World Championship and the third with a sprint format, which takes place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit where this Friday the Dutchman dominated qualifying and Saturday’s day will be dedicated to the sprint and the reduced timed (sprint-shootout) for it.

After the confirmation – just after the main qualifying session – that Verstappen changed the gearbox of his RB19 for the fifth time and that for this reason he will lose five places on the grid, it will be the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) who started from pole position on Sunday, accompanied in the front row by the other Red Bull, that of the Mexican Sergio Pérez, second in the contest.

The Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) -who advanced one place thanks to the suspension of the Dutchman- and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who turns 42 this Saturday, will start fourth and ninth on Sunday, respectively.

The time with which Max Verstappen was first in Formula 1

Verstappen signed his twenty-eighth ‘pole’ in F1 -the eighth of the season- by covering, with the soft tire, the 7,004 meters of the mythical Ardennes track, in one minute, 46 seconds and 168 thousandths, 820 less than Leclerc and with an 877 advantage over his partner, ‘Checo’ Pérez.