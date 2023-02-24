by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 minutes ago

An impressive quantity of bluefin tuna was seized by the Gregoretti ship of the coast guard, during an inspection of a fishing vessel of the Sicilian navy, 60 miles east of Catania. Over 260 specimens of tuna…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Illegal fishing off the coast of Catania, coast guard seizes over a ton of bluefin tuna appeared 8 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».