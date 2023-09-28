Important Information Regarding Appointments for Spanish Nationality under the Democratic Memory Law

Important Information for Spanish Nationality Appointments Under Democratic Memory Law Published by Consulate General of Spain in Havana

The Consulate General of Spain in Havana has released crucial details regarding appointments for Spanish nationality under the Democratic Memory Law (LMD). In light of its significance, the Spanish consular section in Cuba has provided the following information:

Due to the high number of inquiries received about the assignment of credentials and appointments to exercise the right of option to Spanish nationality under Law 20/2022, on Diplomatic Memory (LMD), the Consulate General wishes to inform the public of the following:

Throughout the month of September, individuals with credentials assigned prior to July have been able to secure an appointment. Beginning next week, credentials will be assigned in chronological order to those who have requested them since last July and to those who submit their requests moving forward. However, due to the volume of applications, it is expected that the credentialing process may take several weeks.

The Consulate General is actively working to acquire additional resources to ensure that all individuals who meet the requirements for applying for Spanish nationality under the aforementioned Law can do so within the specified timeframe.

It is important to note that appointments can be obtained free of charge through the appointment agenda, which is directly accessible to all users. It is not mandatory for anyone to engage the services of a processing agency to request and obtain an appointment. Individuals who choose to use such agencies should be aware that these entities have no affiliation with the Consulate General.

For further information, please refer to the Spanish Consulate in Havana.

