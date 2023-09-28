The Influence of Parents’ Alcohol Consumption on Teenagers’ Drinking Habits: Study Reveals Startling Connection

Parents’ Alcohol Consumption Linked to Teen Drinking, Study Finds

(CNN) – A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health reveals that teenagers are four times more likely to drink if their parents consume alcohol regularly or excessively. The study defines excessive alcohol consumption as the consumption of at least four drinks for women and five for men on a single occasion.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Marissa Esser, who directs the alcohol program at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), emphasizes that this study provides further evidence that excessive alcohol consumption not only harms the person drinking it but also increases the risk of adolescents drinking it.

Dr. Danielle Dick, director of the Rutgers Addiction Research Center, highlights the importance of addressing teen drinking due to its potential health and brain development problems. She notes that the age at which a person starts drinking is linked to the risk of addiction.

“There is also a strong genetic component that may be at play. About 50% of the differences between how much kids drink, especially as they move from adolescence to adulthood, is due to differences in their genes,” says Dr. Dick.

While the connection between parental and adolescent alcohol use is not surprising, it serves as a crucial reminder for parents to be aware of their influence on their children’s substance use, according to Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of Adolescent Medicine at Massachusetts General Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

The reasons for this connection could include modeling, easy access to alcohol at home, or permissiveness from parents towards alcoholic beverages, explains Dr. Hadland.

Minimizing teen alcohol consumption is essential as studies have shown that starting drinking at a younger age increases the risk of developing drinking problems or addiction. Dr. Dick states that over 45% of minors who started drinking at age 13 or earlier developed alcohol problems, compared to less than 10% of those who waited until age 21.

Family communication plays a vital role in preventing teen drinking, but the message should be conveyed in a non-punitive manner, ensuring that teens feel safe discussing the topic with their parents or guardians.

Contrary to popular belief, teaching teenagers how to drink safely is not an effective strategy. Data shows that teenagers who drink at home are more likely to engage in irresponsible and risky behavior when consuming alcohol with friends.

“While rates of binge drinking may be high among adults, rates among adolescents have been declining in recent decades,” says Dr. Dick, highlighting that teenagers are making healthier choices than previous generations.

For adults looking to reduce their alcohol consumption, there are effective strategies available. Keeping track of how often and how much you drink is a good starting point. Communicating your goals to loved ones will ensure they are supportive rather than encouraging more drinking.

Taking alcohol-free days and participating in challenges like “Sober October” can help individuals reevaluate their relationship with alcohol.

Rosamund Dean, author of “Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life,” suggests finding alternative activities to replace drinking or making non-alcoholic drinks feel special with good glassware and garnishes.

As more evidence emerges about the influence of parental consumption on teen drinking, it becomes increasingly important for parents to be mindful of their own alcohol intake and take steps to create open dialogues and healthy habits surrounding alcohol within their families.