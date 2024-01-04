in a small area full of Hamas flags – Corriere TV

Andrea Nicastro, correspondent in Beirut / CorriereTv

In the heart of Beirut, the funeral of Sheikh Al-Arouri killed by a drone on January 2.

The funeral takes place in a Sunni area of ​​the city; the choice to celebrate the funeral here is political to show the distance between Hamas, of which Al-Arouri was one of the leading exponents, and the Shiite Hezbollah movement.

The area is very small and it was easy to fill it with people. And it is easy to control to avoid further provocations or attacks.

The green flags are those of Hamas and there are also many Palestinian flags, as well as a representation of Hezbollah with yellow flags. Many of those present are refugees, Palestinian refugees.

The body emerged from the mosque accompanied by shots fired into the air.

Who the latest updates on the triple blow to the «Axis of Resistance» led by Iran

January 4, 2024 – Updated January 4, 2024, 6:54 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

