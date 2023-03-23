Bosnia and Herzegovina lacks almost 30,000 workers of various profiles, and these jobs are increasingly being filled by workers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, but also from the countries of the region, according to data from competent institutions.

In the first six months of last year, the BiH Labor and Employment Agency issued 1,270 work permits to foreigners, which is 274 more than in the same period in 2021.

Most work permits in this period were issued to directors and managers in companies, more than 350, while 40 permits were issued to professors and lecturers, writes “Dnevni avaz”.

The Sarajevo daily adds that, according to the results of a survey conducted by employment services among employers in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, this year the greatest demand will be for salespeople, CNC operators, tailors, fitters and carpenters.

Of the 1,380 surveyed employers, 57.2 percent expressed the need to hire new workers.

