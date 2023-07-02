in Crimea, Russian vacationers- TV courier

The town in the south of Crimea offers several beaches of high tourist interest

The beaches of Yalta, in the south of Crimea, are once again being stormed by vacationers who return to travel attracted by the low prices that invite them to invest. On Russian TV, the campaign for holidays in Crimea: «Spending the summer in Crimea is the duty of every Russian citizen», thunders a «progressive advertisement». And so the border is crowded: there are even up to 10 kilometers of queue to reach the Crimea.

July 2, 2023 – Updated July 2, 2023, 7:56 pm

