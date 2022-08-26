HELSINKI – This melancholy country, for years at the top of the list of the happiest in the world and already wrapped in the yellow of autumn frightened birches, is shaken by two shocks: the aggression of neighboring Russia against Ukraine and the parties based on alcohol, wild dances, saunas and sapphic images, also organized in the official residence by Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
See also SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission was successfully launched, setting a new page for civilian manned people into orbit