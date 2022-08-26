Home World In Finland shaken by the scandals of Sanna Marin: “We like it because it’s normal”
HELSINKI – This melancholy country, for years at the top of the list of the happiest in the world and already wrapped in the yellow of autumn frightened birches, is shaken by two shocks: the aggression of neighboring Russia against Ukraine and the parties based on alcohol, wild dances, saunas and sapphic images, also organized in the official residence by Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

