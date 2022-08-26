At a Stellantis plant in the United States, three kids were surprised who had their sights set on the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat in attendance. The growth in auto theft in Detroit is worrying: 40% more than in 2021

Federico Mariani

Thieves in action in Detroit at a Stellantis factory. The target of three thugs were the Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat specimens in the facility. The most surprising side in this story, however, is represented by a personal data: in fact the attackers were little more than children, adolescents of 11, 12 and 14 years. An aspect that definitely surprised the members of the police who rushed to the scene.

THE RECONSTRUCTION — The story was reported by the portal Fox 2 Detroit. The attempted theft took place at the Jefferson North factory, a few kilometers from the center of the United States city. The time of the arrest of the three thieves was not announced, nor how far they had gone in their project, aimed at stealing a Dodge Charger and a Challenger Hellcat. An undertaking made difficult also due to the considerable power of the two vehicles, respectively of over 300 Hp and 700 Hp, capable of reaching 315 km / h of maximum speed.

casuistry — The episode is worrying when contextualized in a truly alarming trend. According to what was reported by Fox 2, car thefts have increased by 40% in Detroit compared to 2021. Suffice it to say that in recent months Ford has recorded thefts of several Mustang GT500s from its sales centers. Furthermore, the age of the three thieves can make us think. In fact, Lieutenant Clive Stewart, head of the Detroit police commercial car theft unit, said he was convinced that the action of the teenagers was led by some adults because they risk lesser convictions. An even more disturbing element.