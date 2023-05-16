In Germany, five men have been convicted of the major burglary at Dresden Castle in 2019

Five men were convicted on Tuesday of a massive theft that took place in November 2019 at Dresden Castle in Germany. In the theft, three sets of jewels from the 18th century Volte Verdi collection had been stolen, for an estimated value of 113 million euros (most of which was later recovered): the thieves had entered the museum through a window, after having defused the security systems by starting a small fire.

The convicted men belong to the Remmo family, a Berlin-based criminal group with a long history of robberies and thefts: they were all arrested in September 2021 after months of investigations. A sixth member of the group was acquitted because he had an alibi for the day the theft occurred. They were sentenced for various reasons to sentences ranging from a minimum of three to a maximum of six years.

