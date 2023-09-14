In Libya at least 5,500 deaths due to the floods. “In Derna risk of diseases due to contaminated water, fear of epidemics”

The bodies of victims continue to emerge in Libyawhere the flooding caused by the storm Daniel Saturday night and the dam breach that followed caused thousands of victims. To date, at least 5,500 people have died and 7,000 people have been injured, according to what was reported by the emergency services Tripoli. However, the spokesperson specified Osama Ali, it is not yet possible to determine the definitive number, given that corpses are still being recovered from the affected areas. According to the latest estimates, there are around 10 thousand people missing displaced 30 thousand. In comments given to the television station Al ArabiyaSaudi-owned, the mayor of Derna Abdel-Raham al-Ghaithi reported that the toll in the city could rise to 20,000 deaths considering the number of neighborhoods that have been wiped out.

The fear of epidemics – Meanwhile theHim raise the alarm on danger of disease resulting from contaminated water in the north-eastern city, the most affected by the floods and where 5,300 deaths have been confirmed so far. Jens Laerkespokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told the program Today Of BBC Radio 4 that the water well system has been contaminated. “People need his and if they start to drink contaminated waterwe could witness a wave secondary Of illnesses and even death, if we cannot stop this phenomenon,” he declared. The judgment of the head of the United Nations World Meteorological Organization is also harsh Petteri Taalas according to which “most of the victims could have been avoided”, and pointed the finger at the disorganization linked to the political instability that afflicts the North African country.

The fear of the diffusion of potentials epidemic it is also at the center of the concerns of the rescuers who are operating in Here, who have therefore launched an appeal for more body bags. “We actually need teams specialized in recovering bodies,” said the city mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi. “I fear that the city will be infected by an epidemic due to the large number of bodies under the rubble and in the water.” Lutfi al-Misrati, director of the search team, told Al Jazeera: “We need body bags.” Previously, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, minister of civil aviation in the administration that governs eastern Libya, had stated that “the sea constantly dumps dozens of bodies”. The patrols maritime were working along the coast trying to locate beached bodies, many of which are brought to Dual use to be identified. Rescuers managed to enter several remote areas of Here e Soussebut there are still some areas that are difficult to reach.

The investigation – On the investigative front, the leader of the Libyan administration based in Tripoli Mohammed al-Menfi asked the prosecutor’s office to open an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused the floods. Al-Menfipresident of Libya’s highest executive institution, the Presidential Council (PC), ordered the public prosecutor to hold accountable anyone found to have made mistakes o negligence which led to the collapse of dams. There has been criticism that the dams had not been maintained for years. Al-Menfi he also asked for him to come prosecuted whoever obstacles the arrival of international relief.

The burials – Over 3 thousand bodies have been buried so far in the Libyan city of Heremost of them in is common, while the process is still underway for another 2 thousand bodies. TO Here the floods collapsed two dams and the water poured into the Wadi Dernaa valley that runs through the city, destroying the building and wiping people out, in some cases up to mare. The Minister of Health of Eastern Libya Abduljaleel He said rescue teams were still combing destroyed buildings in the city center and divers were checking the sea waters off the city. An untold number of people could be buried underneath piles of mud and debrisincluding overturned cars and pieces of concrete, up to 4 meters high. THE rescuers they struggled to carry the heavy equipment because the floods they swept away or in some other cases blocked roads leading to the area.

