In Michigan, a cowboy helps the police catch a cow fleeing along the highway – Corriere TV

Images that seem to come out of a western film those that the police of the state of Michigan, in the USA, posted on social media. In the video, the agents’ car can be seen chasing a cow that has escaped from a farm and headed towards the highway: but at a certain point a cowboy appears from the right of the screen complete with a traditional hat, riding his trusty steed. The man unleashes his lasso and manages to contain the animal, which the police will then take to a safe place.