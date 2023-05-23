Home » In Michigan, a cowboy helps the police catch a cow fleeing along the highway – Corriere TV
World

In Michigan, a cowboy helps the police catch a cow fleeing along the highway – Corriere TV

by admin
In Michigan, a cowboy helps the police catch a cow fleeing along the highway – Corriere TV

Images that seem to come out of a western film those that the police of the state of Michigan, in the USA, posted on social media. In the video, the agents’ car can be seen chasing a cow that has escaped from a farm and headed towards the highway: but at a certain point a cowboy appears from the right of the screen complete with a traditional hat, riding his trusty steed. The man unleashes his lasso and manages to contain the animal, which the police will then take to a safe place.

May 23, 2023 – Updated May 23, 2023, 10:32 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Belen Rodriguez pregnant? The presenter's gesture dissolves any doubts: here's what she did-leggo.it

You may also like

U.S. Republican negotiator: Debt ceiling negotiations are not...

How to prepare for a job interview?

The pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich...

Mina Kostić on the wedding of Dže’s daughter...

France forbids short-haul flights by law: no more...

here’s how to see it. And don’t miss...

FORD PRO With Ford Mobile Service, the workshop...

a gameplay trailer and new details from the...

The Catholic Church of Illinois is accused of...

Scowl’s hardcore will arrive in Madrid and Barcelona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy