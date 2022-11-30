Forced hospitalization for homeless people who show signs of mental illness in New York City even when they pose no danger to anyone. It is the directive that is already causing discussion, announced yesterday by the mayor-sheriff of the Big Apple, the African-American Democrat, former police captain Eric Adams. Yes, because according to the new rule, policemen, social workers, nurses and even firefighters will from now on have the freedom to decide who, stopped on the street and in the subway, will have to undergo forced hospitalization – with relative treatment – even against own will.

