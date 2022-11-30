Home World In New York, the police will be able to force people with mental health problems into forced hospitalization
World

In New York, the police will be able to force people with mental health problems into forced hospitalization

by admin
In New York, the police will be able to force people with mental health problems into forced hospitalization

Forced hospitalization for homeless people who show signs of mental illness in New York City even when they pose no danger to anyone. It is the directive that is already causing discussion, announced yesterday by the mayor-sheriff of the Big Apple, the African-American Democrat, former police captain Eric Adams. Yes, because according to the new rule, policemen, social workers, nurses and even firefighters will from now on have the freedom to decide who, stopped on the street and in the subway, will have to undergo forced hospitalization – with relative treatment – even against own will.

“And

See also  Shangri-La Dialogue with Japanese Prime Minister Pledges to Strengthen Defense to Protect the Indo-Pacific

You may also like

Spain bans gender stereotypes in toy advertisements

[Hong Kong News]The scene of Jiang Zemin’s death...

Is there a secret behind Xi’s announcement of...

Russia, Putin was already persecuting dissidents at the...

London, racist questions at court: lady friend of...

Tension rises in the West Bank: six Palestinians...

Germany’s November inflation rate fell month-on-month, the economic...

Brazil, Pele back in hospital. The daughter: only...

Spain, the three migrants arrived from Nigeria in...

The EU warns Musk: Twitter must respect the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy