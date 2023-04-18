Home » In Sudan, despite the truce, clashes between the army and the paramilitaries are continuing
In Sudan, despite the truce, clashes between the army and the paramilitaries are continuing

In Sudan, despite the 24-hour truce, clashes continued between army and paramilitaries for control of the country. The fighting is taking place particularly in the capital Khartoum, but also in other parts of the country. The two groups that are fighting are led respectively by Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, president and vice president of the junta that governs the country. They had agreed on a 24-hour truce, starting at 6pm, to allow the wounded and civilians to be evacuated from the places where the fighting, which has been going on with great violence for days, has concentrated, and to allow people to receive supplies. In fact, there is a lack of food and water.

Even if the fighting were to end in the next few hours, residents are unlikely to have enough time to receive the assistance they need. The Red Cross has made it known that it has received numerous requests for help, especially from people trapped in their homes. Nearly 200 people have died so far, and more than 1,800 have been injured.

Sudan is a huge country immediately south of Egypt that is strategic for various political and military reasons. Among other things, it is one of the main departure points for migratory flows from sub-Saharan Africa to Libya and then embark on the Mediterranean.

