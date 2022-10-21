“Our goal is to allow access to water and improve water infrastructures to guarantee this right to all,” explained the spokesperson of the group in a clear way. Ecology in the short time available to complete the intervention on the “Solidarity for water” directive. In the small reproduction of a parliamentary hall, the students of the “Francesco Vivona” Liceo Ginnasio Statale di Roma they sit, and discuss, like MEPs in plenary sessions.

The hemicycle, however, is located in the heart of Rome, in Piazza Venezia 11. In the same building where the painter and sculptor Michelangelo Buonarroti had his studio, “Esagine Europa” will open on 22 October. An interjective center, the eighth in Europe, part of a project promised by the Parliament and the European Commission to bring the European Union within walking distance of citizens, dedicated to the memory of the former President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

“The lifeblood of democracy is citizen participation and we want young people who vote in European elections to know what it means to be within the institutions, with role-playing games that simulate the legislative process on topics that interest everyone, such as ‘environment, transport and roaming ”, said the head of the European Parliament office in Italy Carlo Corazza in presenting the new interactive space during a press conference moderated by the TV presenter Metis Di Meo.

A place for sharing with multimedia paths to answer all questions about the European Union. Through interactive devices, in fact, it is possible to learn about the European initiatives active in one’s own territory, the agenda of the European Parliament, the stories of citizens and better understand how the institutions work. In collaboration with the content creator, Tudor Lauriani, “Experience Europe” will enter a virtual and musical world, animating, for example, the inauguration speech at the European Parliament in Sassoli. “I tried to readjust it to bring it back to younger people,” explained the 25-year-old influencer in the conference room.

A room that is always open to facilitate meetings between citizens, stakeholders and European parliamentarians. “Europe can be complicated but it is from Europe that most of our national laws come: it is there that more and more things are decided that affect our lives. This is why it is important for citizens to get to know it”, he added. the Head of the Representation of the European Commission Antonio Parenti.

David Sassoli, in his inauguration speech to the European Parliament on 9 May 2021, he invited the ruling class to have courage, listen to citizens and give them effective answers. A space that not only promotes knowledge of EU policies and values, but favors a dialogue between citizens and institutions could only be named after him. And thanks to the role-playing game, students and non-MEPs will be able to put themselves in the shoes of MEPs, even if for only two hours.

“I understood that it is not easy to make laws as we think. This experience was useful to really understand what is behind each decision, ”he said Subject Licastro who tried role play with his class from the “Margherita di Savoia” Institute in Rome. And his peers who are trying this experience seem to agree. While the press conference is in progress, in fact, the students divided into four parties do research, discuss, debate and compromise, albeit feeling bad, when they see their proposals rejected.