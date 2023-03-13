Home World in the viewfinder restaurant “Sciù Rum”
Another coup scored by the gang smashing windows in Palermo. The “Sciù Rum” restaurant, in Piazzetta Vincenzo Bonelli, via Maqueda, in the heart of the historic center of the city, is in the sights. The theft took place during the night…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, the window-breaking gang is back in action: the restaurant “Sciù Rum” appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it in the viewfinder”.

