Inauguration of Josip Milatović | Info

The newly elected President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, will take the oath and take office today, and the inauguration in the Parliament of Montenegro will be attended by the Serbian member and chairperson of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović.

Source: Youtube/Mokret Evropa sad/Printscreen

The session of the Parliament of Montenegro is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., and after taking the oath, Milatović will deliver the inaugural speech, the Montenegrin Parliament announced.

After the end of the session, a solemn military salute ceremony will follow on the plateau in front of the Parliament of Montenegro.

Milatović takes the oath on the day when his predecessor’s mandate expires.

The President of Montenegro is elected for a period of five years, in direct elections.

Since the restoration of independence, on May 21, 2006, the office of President of Montenegro has been held by Filip Vujanović, who was elected in the presidential elections held in 2008 and 2013, and Milo Đukanović, who was elected in the 2018 presidential elections.

(SRNA/WORLD)