NEW DELHI – Four Italian writers were arrested in the Indian city of Ahmedabad for drawing graffiti on two subway carriages. The four are the 24 year old Gianluca Cudini from Tortoreto (Teramo), 29 year old Baldo Sacha from Monte San Vito (Ancona), 21 year old Daniele Stranieri from Spoltore (breaking latest news) and 27 year old Paolo Capecci from Grottammare (Ascoli Piceno).