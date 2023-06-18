India, at least 96 dead in two days from extreme heat: authorities advise over 60s to stay at home

I am at least 96 the deceased people in the last two days in Uttar PradeshNorthern Indian State, and in the Bihar east, where a record heat was recorded, with temperatures far above the average, to such an extent that the doctors advised the over 60 to stay at home all day. According to the website of Ap news, the dead were in fact all citizens over 60 years of age and precarious precarious health conditions, aggravated by the intense heat. In Uttar Pradeshthe deceased (54) all resided in the district of Balliaabout 300 kilometers southeast of Lucknowcapital of the state.

S.K. Yadavthe capital’s medical officer, reported that in the last three days around 300 patients have been admitted to the district hospital: “All the people were suffering from some ailments and their conditions worsened due to the extreme heat,” he told theAssociated Press. Most of the deaths would have been caused by heart attack, stroke and dysentery. Due to the seriousness of the situation, the authorities have canceled the requests for leave of the medical staff of the district of Ballia and they proceeded to provide additional beds in the emergency department to accommodate the influx of patients.

The data of Indian Meteorological Department they showed that Friday the area of Ballia reported a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees4.7 degrees Celsius above normal: The scorching summer also resulted in power outages across the state, leaving people without running water, fans or air conditioners.

That is why many citizens have organized several protests: the governor di Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath he then reassured the population, declaring that the executive is preparing all the necessary measures to guarantee an uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the state, and also urging citizens to collaborate with the government using theelectricity with common sense. “Every village and every city should receive an adequate supply of electricity during this scorching heat. If failures occur, they must be addressed promptly,” he said Adityanath Friday evening in a statement.

In most of theIndia it is the main summer months – April, May and June – that cause concern: in fact, they are generally the hottest, while temperatures subsequently drop with the arrival of the monsoon rains. But in the last decade the heat has become more intense, and during the waves, the country is also prone to severe water shortageswith tens of millions of people without running water.

According to a study by World Weather Attribution, a research team examining sources of extreme heat, the scorching heat wave that hit parts of theSouth Asia it has been made at least 30 times more likely by climate change. In April, the heat claimed the lives of 13 people during a government event in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, and on that occasion some states had ordered the closure of all schools for a week.