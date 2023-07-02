injured his wife and one of the children – Corriere TV

In the night between 1st and 2nd July a speeding car was thrown into Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun’s home of L’Haÿ-les-Rose, at the gates of Paris. His wife and one of his two small children were injured, the mayor himself said, while the Créteil prosecutor’s office confirmed to AFP that an investigation into attempted murder has been opened. In a statement published on Twitter, the mayor denounced “an assassination attempt of unspeakable cowardice”, which took place around 1:30 in the night, this while “for three nights” the mayor had stopped in the town hall engaged in the emergency due to the urban violence.

July 2, 2023 – Updated July 2, 2023, 10:43 am

