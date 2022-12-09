Home World Iran, 11 sentenced to death for protests
World

Iran, 11 sentenced to death for protests

by admin
Iran, 11 sentenced to death for protests

There are 11 people sentenced to death in Iran after being arrested during the protests that have been going on for almost three months in the country. This was denounced by the NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Oslo, making it known that “dozens of other people are currently at risk of capital punishment” and that “the Islamic Republic has intentionally hidden the names of demonstrators with confirmed death sentences”.

According to the NGO, “the defendants do not have access to their lawyers” and cannot have contact with family members. The execution of the death penalty for the first protester convicted was carried out yesterday by hanging.

In the aftermath of the execution, the Iranian government defined the response of the police and the judiciary to the revolt as “proportionate and measured”. “Iran has used proportionate and common riot control methods,” Iran’s foreign ministry said on Twitter. “The same goes for the judicial process: measured and proportionate,” the Foreign Ministry insisted. And he defended the actions of the security and judicial forces in the name of safety: «Public safety is a red line. Violence and vandalism are not tolerable,” the ministry remarked.

Meanwhile, Germany has summoned the ambassador. No further details on the call were provided. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock yesterday criticized Iran’s behavior and stated that “the contempt of the Iranian regime for human life is boundless”.

See also  Short week with full pay, Iceland toasts success

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Russian rocket launcher on the...

Italy-GB-Japan agreement, green light for the Tempest super...

Xiaomi’s most high-end speakers!Xiaomi Sound Pro Appearance Revealed:...

Fire in a large shopping center near Moscow

Agreement between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan:...

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on...

Azar Nafisi: “Iranian women victims of Apartheid. But...

People who drink VO wow energy drink vollgas...

Macron revolution: “From 2023 free condoms in France...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy