Another Iranian student Asra Panahi, aged 16, died in protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. According to the teachers’ association, the sixteen-year-old girl from Ardabil, in the north of the country, would have died after the security forces broke into the Shahed high school where she was studying on October 13 asking to sing songs in support of the supreme leader of Iran. , Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

When the girls refused, the security forces reacted by beating them. Asra would die in the hospital shortly after from her injuries. The Iranian authorities deny, as they have already done with other young victims of the repression, and claim that the girl died of heart problems.

For weeks, Iran has been shaken by a wave of protests involving students and young women waving their hijabs in the air, removing Khamenei’s photos from classrooms, demanding civil rights, political freedom and expression, a system of government democratic. The Iranian authorities have responded to the protests with repression: at least 200 have been killed – and by launching a campaign of mass arrests that has not spared even the schools. There are dozens of reports from teachers who speak of girls taken away by plainclothes agents who forcibly broke into the classrooms, arresting the students.

They will go to “correctional centers”, the Minister of Education Yousef Nouri threatened last week, arousing the indignation of families, teachers and many activists for children’s rights.