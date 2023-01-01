A young man in his early thirties, Mehdi Zare Ashkzari, died in Iran after twenty days in a coma following torture. In the past he had studied Pharmacy in Bologna, where he had also worked in a pizzeria to support his studies. Two years ago he returned home. Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, told Editoriale Domani. He was tortured “so much, to the point that after 20 days in a coma he died,” sources in Iran told Noury. The young man was allegedly released after the beatings to avoid feeling ill while in his cell, but he immediately fell into a coma afterwards.