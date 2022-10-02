Home World Iran, Baquer Namazi can leave the country: ill, he appealed to Biden for treatment
The 85-year-old Iranian-American citizen Baquer Namazi can leave Iran for humanitarian reasons due to his health condition. The agency reports Irna, citing official sources. Namazi, sentenced to 10 years on charges of espionage with his son Siamak, had been under treatment for four years in his home in Tehran. He had long asked to be allowed to go abroad to be treated: the decision to let him leave dates back to Wednesday. Their son Siamak received a week’s leave to visit his parents.

Iran is now claiming the release of approximately $ 7 billion in frozen funds abroad after the “conclusion of negotiations with the US for the release of prisoners from both countries,” news agencies say. Billions of dollars in Iranian funds have been frozen in several countries, most notably China, South Korea and Japan, since the United States re-imposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the Tehran nuclear deal.

