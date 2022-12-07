Home World Iran, Khamenei’s sister criticizes her brother: “The people’s insurrection is legitimate and necessary”
Iran, Khamenei’s sister criticizes her brother: “The people’s insurrection is legitimate and necessary”

Iran, Khamenei’s sister criticizes her brother: “The people’s insurrection is legitimate and necessary”

TEHERAN – Badri Hossein Khameneithe sister of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei, published a letter wishing “soon the victory of the people and the overthrow of this ruling tyranny.” In the letter published on his son’s twitter account and relaunched by some media, Badri Khamenei criticizes his brother stating that “the regime of the Islamic Republic has brought nothing but suffering and oppression to Iran and the Iranians.

