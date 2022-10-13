First, the killing of Mahsa Amini three days after her arrest by the moral police, which took place in mid-September. Then the explosion of the protest movement against the veil (and more against a society that suppresses women’s freedoms), led by young and very young people. Then again the repression of dissent by the regime, which according to the Iran Human Rights organization has already caused 200 deaths, and the extension of the demonstrations to some oil factories, crucial for the Iranian economy.