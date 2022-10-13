Home World Iran, Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri speaks: “The Tehran regime is increasingly oppressive. Its end is near”
World

Iran, Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri speaks: “The Tehran regime is increasingly oppressive. Its end is near”

by admin
Iran, Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri speaks: “The Tehran regime is increasingly oppressive. Its end is near”

First, the killing of Mahsa Amini three days after her arrest by the moral police, which took place in mid-September. Then the explosion of the protest movement against the veil (and more against a society that suppresses women’s freedoms), led by young and very young people. Then again the repression of dissent by the regime, which according to the Iran Human Rights organization has already caused 200 deaths, and the extension of the demonstrations to some oil factories, crucial for the Iranian economy.

See also  A SkyUp flight from Madeira to Kiev forced to land in Chisinau. The insurer does not cover the Ukrainian route

You may also like

Palestine, a reconciliation agreement signed in Algiers between...

Slovakia, a right-wing extremist commits suicide after killing...

Russia: The leakage of the Polish section of...

An expert analysis on how Xi Jinping’s power...

Usa, life imprisonment for the perpetrator of the...

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds talks with...

United States, life imprisonment for the perpetrator of...

An Amnesty international report denounces Latvia for the...

WSJ Investigation Finds U.S. Officials Exchange Stocks in...

Google: will make Donald Trump’s Truth app available...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy