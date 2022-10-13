On Friday the company uncovered its cards, illustrating how it was structured Objective to grow all players

MONTALTO DORA

Last Friday, 7 October, the volleyball club, chaired by Ezio Carazzato, was presented at the multipurpose exhibition in Montalto Dora. On the occasion it was then communicated both the management and all the coaches from the minivolley sector to the C series.

Starting from the board, the vice president will be Cristina Saddi, Dario Visigalli will instead cover the role of sports director, Amerigo Pero will be the secretary, the communications manager instead has been identified in the figure of Arnaldo Montanari, while the directors will be: Sandro Morano, Luca Vacchino, Manuela Bonino, Marco Modia, Maura Redolfi and Luisa Pavignano.

Moving on to the coaching pool for the next 2022/2023 season, Alice Levrio will be an instructor for mini volleyball, while as regards the under, each team will have two coaches: in 11 there will be Matilde Pero and Alice Scalarone, in 13 instead Franco Guerrera and Valentina Scalarone. Leading the under 16 Alessandra Beneitone and Fabio Tomasino and finally in the under 18 Massimo Cazzulo and Marco Rizzo. During the presentation of the company, the Serie C team was also illustrated, with coach Massimo Cazzulo on the bench for the second consecutive year, assisted by Alessandra Beneitone and Irina Donets. In total more than one hundred members. The company’s goal is to make all the players of the youth sector grow humanly and technically, so that they can one day aspire to be promoted to the first team, which last Saturday proved to have ample room for improvement, despite the knockout in Pinerolo. –