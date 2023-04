JERUSALEM – There was a crisp air yesterday at eight in the morning, when David Grossman entered the Ymca hotel in Jerusalem. Blue shirt, sweater a darker tone, the best-known Israeli writer in the world ordered a cappuccino to warm up and get the impetus for a day that was already announced to be very long: as has been the case for thirteen Saturdays now, the part of the country opposed to the reform of the justice engineered by the Netanyahu government took to the streets last night.