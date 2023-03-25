If the VAR technology had not canceled the goal of “Kosovo” for 2:0, they might have reached three points, this is how they waited until the last moment for one.

Source: Profimedia

The football team “Kosovo” hired the legendary French football player Alan Gires as a coach and has ambitions to qualify for the European Championship in 2024, and already at the start of the qualifiers they showed that they are not threatening without reason. On the road to Israel in Tel Aviv, they led 2:0, only for VAR technology to cancel their second goal, and just a few minutes later the home team equalized and set the final 1:1.

“Kosovo” took the lead in the 36th minute after a breakthrough Milota Rašice after which the Israeli defender Dasa diverted the ball into his own net, and then Rašica scored a goal in the 49th which was disallowed. Just when it seemed that “Kosovo” had the initiative on the field, a shock followed for the guests after a fantastic breakthrough Manora Solomon.

A teammate of Serbian national team player Aleksandar Mitrović in Fulham “tore up” the defense of “Kosovo” and strung several players with his dribbles. He then put the ball away for Perec, and his shot ended up behind Murić in the 56th minute. Look at the masterful move of Solomon who then “stirred up” the Israelis, after which they played much better football, but they failed to make a complete turnaround and get three points at the start of the European qualifiers.