Chamomile, olive, moringa – many hand creams praise natural substances. The proportion is sometimes only small, criticizes the Austrian Association for Consumer Information. He checked the ingredient lists of 30 creams with the promise of nature.
Under also ran
Only eight have natural substances listed directly after the main ingredients: six creams with a natural cosmetics seal, two conventional ones. For the rest, they were way down the list – or they were even synthetic fabrics.
Tipp: If natural substances appear after fragrances and preservatives in the list of ingredients, they usually contain only a few of them.
Cosmetics tests by Stiftung Warentest
The Stiftung Warentest also regularly examines hand and face cream. “Many are good, few absorb quickly,” was the conclusion of the last hand cream test. Our test of natural cosmetics face creams clarifies how certified and conventional face creams perform in comparison.