Israel responded with artillery fire to missile attacks fired from Syria against its territory

Israel Strikes Back Against Missile Attacks From Syria and Lebanon

Israel responded to missile attacks launched from Syria and Lebanon by pro-Iranian militias, initiating a series of counterattacks on Friday. The Israeli Army ordered attacks in both Syria and Lebanon in response to the hostile actions from the pro-Iranian militias.

Earlier in the day, Israeli military spokesman reported that missile launches originating from Syria set off sirens in northern Israel. Fortunately, the missiles landed in open fields and did not result in any casualties. Additionally, Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon attempted to target Israeli Defense Forces infrastructure on multiple occasions along the northern border.

In response to these acts of aggression, Israel carried out attacks on infrastructure in both Lebanon and Syria within a span of two hours. The first attack hit the southern province of Al Sueida in Syria, while the second targeted the outskirts of Damascus. The offensives caused material damage to infrastructure associated with the anti-aircraft defenses of government forces in both countries.

This recent clash is part of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel advocating for a diplomatic resolution to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and end hostilities from Hezbollah. Despite efforts to negotiate a peaceful solution, the Israeli Defense Forces have increased offensives to deter the enemy forces from the region.

Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, acknowledged that a series of widespread attacks had been carried out in the last two days, involving fighter jets, tanks, and artillery targeting Hezbollah. Hagari emphasized that all options are on the table to ensure the security of Israel and return northern residents to their homes.

The ongoing conflict has left terrorist groups in the region on high alert, prompting a new deployment of pro-Iranian militiamen and an increase in checkpoints. As tensions mount, Israel remains proactive in defending its territory and deterring further aggression from its adversaries.

