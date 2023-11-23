Israel says it took Hamas base – Channel 26

The Israeli army has announced that it has captured the Hamas headquarters in northern Gaza as part of its ongoing operations in the region. According to reports from Infobae America, Israel has completed the siege of Jabalia and is advancing towards the south of the Strip.

As truce negotiations continue, Israel is still engaged in fighting with Hamas in Gaza, as reported by Euronews Spanish. Tensions remain high as Israel asserts that its forces “continue to operate” in Gaza before the truce with Hamas comes into force, according to Télam.

The situation in Gaza remains fluid as developments unfold.

