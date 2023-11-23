Home » Israel says it took Hamas base – Channel 26
World

Israel says it took Hamas base – Channel 26

by admin
Israel says it took Hamas base – Channel 26

The Israeli army has announced that it has captured the Hamas headquarters in northern Gaza as part of its ongoing operations in the region. According to reports from Infobae America, Israel has completed the siege of Jabalia and is advancing towards the south of the Strip.

As truce negotiations continue, Israel is still engaged in fighting with Hamas in Gaza, as reported by Euronews Spanish. Tensions remain high as Israel asserts that its forces “continue to operate” in Gaza before the truce with Hamas comes into force, according to Télam.

The situation in Gaza remains fluid as developments unfold. For the latest updates and full coverage of this ongoing conflict, stay tuned to Google News.

See also  Can Apple create another revolution?

You may also like

The Government of Israel believes that Iran, Hamas...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Natiruts announces the end of the band and...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

The Cranc Festival announces its first names for...

Udinese-Salernitana | Sabatini: “We have to do an...

Football: FC Bayern: How Max Eberl wants to...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Boavista x Braga: see time and lineups for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy