Israeli army raid on Jenin, dead and wounded among Palestinians – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Israeli forces broke through in what the military described as a “unified command center” for “militants” in the Jenin refugee camp, but did not provide further details. At least seven Palestinians were killed and 13 others were injured in the raid, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Israeli media reported that the military has also conducted airstrikes, reviving a tactic it had largely discontinued over the past two decades. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (LaPresse)

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 09:05 am

