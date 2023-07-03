I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Almost four out of ten Italians are in favor of a complete legalization of cannabis as is already the case in many American states. According to 39.3%, it is the only way to regulate it and take the market away from the mafias. 9.3% are against legalization but are in favor of a decriminalization that avoids detention and entry into criminal circuits for those who cultivate and sell cannabis. 28.8% prefer the current status quo and consider cannabis dangerous while only therapeutic and THC-free cannabis should be allowed. Finally, there is a 19.8% who ask for more controls and more severe penalties against those who sell and consume cannabis. This is one of the findings that emerged in the weekly survey by Termometro Politico carried out between 27 and 29 June last.

