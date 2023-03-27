Home World Israel’s government splits. Ben Gvir: if Netanyahu withdraws the justice reform, I will bring down the government
World

Israel’s government splits. Ben Gvir: if Netanyahu withdraws the justice reform, I will bring down the government

by admin
Israel’s government splits. Ben Gvir: if Netanyahu withdraws the justice reform, I will bring down the government

JERUSALEM – A night like Israel has perhaps never seen in its history, hundreds of thousands of people who spontaneously take to the streets to say no to justice reform but above all to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who announced his dismissal at nine in the evening of the defense minister and Likud comrade Yoav Galant for daring to ask for a break in the legislative process of the government’s project.

See also  Hot search first! U.S. sorry everyone? Biden apologized for Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement: It's all Trump's pot! | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Demonstrations and strikes in Israel against justice reform

Xi Jinping’s “New Silk Road” is losing steam

Israel, thousands take to the streets against the...

Bologna Market / Sensational! Mourinho wants it at...

Genoa, boxing in the living room the tragedy...

Artisanal dyeing: behind the beauty of the fabrics,...

Hermosa Fest announces Zahara, La Casa Azul and...

His mother left him in the maternity ward...

Auto: EU negotiations will not be reopened, biofuels...

Actor Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky in Kiev- TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy