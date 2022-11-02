Home World Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: police reported hours before tragedy – BBC News
World

Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: police reported hours before tragedy – BBC News

by admin
Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: police reported hours before tragedy – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/F95C/production/_127463836_b24e0abaed828d15c280f52a92d5b92e02f42d22.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Reuters

image caption,

The disaster left people in shock and grief.

The first police call from Itaewon was at 18:34 local time, hours before the deadly stampede.

People who called South Korea’s 112 emergency number said they were on the main road to Itaewon, and an alley next to the Hamilton Hotel had become crowded and dangerous.

“That alley is really dangerous now. The crowd keeps going up but can’t go down. There will be a squeeze. I managed to get out, it’s too crowded. I think you should control the situation.” The caller People say.

The police asked the caller if it meant that people were not moving well, “they get crushed to the point of falling and then there’s going to be a big accident?”

You may also like

Moscow reduces the fleet in the Mediterranean, but...

Seoul military: North Korea fired 100 artillery rounds

Suspension bridge collapse in India: How a tourist...

Saudi Arabia and Iraq: imminent attack from Iran

Scientists rejoice in Brazil election results Science AAAS

Kiev like Gotham City, a journey into the...

Ukraine Still Ships Grain Amid Russian Military Threat...

West Bank, Israeli injured in car attack. According...

Pelosi’s husband attacked foreign media: “American politics is...

Kim Jong-un provokes the US and Seoul and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy